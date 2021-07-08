'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' to resume in Vizag

Superstar Mahesh Babu who recently tasted a blockbuster with Sarileru Neekevvaru is currently busy with his upcoming project 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' under the direction of Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh is playing the female lead in the film.

The film got delayed because of the second wave of coronavirus and the makers are now all set to resume the shooting very soon. The makers are planning to wrap up the shooting as soon as possible and release the film. According to the latest reports, the makers are planning to resume the shooting schedule in Vizag. It seems like the movie unit will can some crucial sequences with Mahesh Babu and other core cast during this schedule. Touted to be an action entertainer with so many emotions, the expectations are sky-high on this film. There is a buzz that the film will revolve around the banking fraud. Mahesh Babu will sport a different kind of look in this movie.

The film is an SS Thaman's musical. Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are also playing crucial role in this film. The makers are yet to unveil the official release date of the film.