‘Sasivadane’ releasing 10 October

Love stories have always held a strong place in Telugu cinema, but a few transcend mere entertainment and remain with the audience for a lifetime. ‘Sasivadane’ is one such soulful romantic drama that showcases the beauty of love, heartbreak, and the rustic charm of rural Andhra Pradesh. With its tender emotions and visually rich portrayal of village life, the film is set to offer audiences an unforgettable experience.

The makers have officially announced that this heart-touching tale will have its worldwide theatrical release on October 10, 2025.

With the release date locked, the team will soon begin promotions in full swing. Directed by Sai Mohan Ubbana, ‘Sasivadane’ stars the talented Rakshith Atluri and the graceful Komalee Prasad in lead roles. The film is bankrolled by passionate producers Ahiteja Bellamkonda and Abhilash Reddy Godala under the banners AG Film Company and SVS Studios, with Gauri Naidu presenting the project.

A hard-hitting rural love story, ‘Sasivadane’ tugs at the heart with raw emotions, stunning visuals, and soulful music. Set against a rustic backdrop, the film authentically explores love, passion, and the complexities of human relationships. Alongside its leads, the film features an ensemble cast including Sriman, Deepak Prince, Jabaradasth Bobby, and others.

The film’s soulful musical album is composed by Saravana Vasudevan, while Anudeep Dev lends the background score. Cinematographer Shrie SaiKumaar Daara beautifully captures the landscapes of rural Andhra Pradesh, and ace editor Garry BH is at the helm as the editor. Costumes are designed by Gauri Naidu, choreography is handled by JD Master, PRO duties are overseen by Phani-Naidu of Beyond Media, and marketing is managed by Vishnu Tej Putta of Cross Click Marketing.

With a compelling story, engaging performances, and a soulful soundtrack, ‘Sasivadane’ promises to deliver a moving cinematic experience. Mark your calendars for October 10, 2025, as ‘Sasivadane’ brings an unforgettable tale of love and emotions to the big screen.