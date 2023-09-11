Satish Varma’s ‘ChangureBangaru Raja’ trailer looks 'Fun'tastic

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja produced the upcoming flick “ChangureBangaru Raja “under the banner of his RT Teamworks, in association with Frame by Frame Pictures. Karthik Rathnam of ‘C/O Kancharapalem’ and ‘Naarappa’ fame is the main lead, while Goldie Nissy is the female lead. The team recently released the trailer which impresses big time with enough entertainment and it indeed has increased prospects for the movie due for Vinayaka Chavithi release on September 15th.

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja produced the upcoming flick “ChangureBangaru Raja “under the banner of his RT Teamworks, in association with Frame by Frame Pictures. Karthik Rathnam of ‘C/O Kancharapalem’ and ‘Naarappa’ fame is the main lead, while Goldie Nissy is the female lead. Ravi Babu and Satya are the other lead cast of the movie. Directed by Satish Varma, Swetha Kakarlapudi and Shalini Nambu are the creative producers of the movie. The makers as part of promotions released a teaser previously and it made a positive impression. Today, the film’s theatrical trailer has been unveiled.





The story of the movie is set in a village backdrop. On a rainy day, the villagers discover diamonds which are expensive. On the other hand, the protagonist played by Karthik Rathnam is a mechanic who is in love with a police constable, while his friend Satya adores Nitya Sri. In the midst of all this, they are framed in a murder case. Then, they hire a criminal played by Ravi Babu to get out of this chaotic situation.



Ravi Teja has a special interest in comedy movies and he picked an entertaining subject for his latest production. Satish Varma has done a good job, in terms of writing and direction. He rightly balanced all the elements to make it a wholesome entertainer.

Apart from the lead actors, the dog character also entertains. Sunil gave a voiceover for the dog’s character. Sundar NC’s cinematography and Krishna Saurabh’s background score are big assets. Karthik Vunnava is the editor of the movie for which dialogues were penned by Janardhan Pasumarthi.On the whole, the trailer impresses big time with enough entertainment and it indeed has increased prospects for the movie due for Vinayaka Chavithi release on September 15th.