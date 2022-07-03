Satya Dev Shares The First Look Poster Of Krishnamma Movie…

Tollywood's young actor Satya Dev is now in the best phase of his career… He is busy with a handful of movies and is also sharing the screen space with ace actors of Tollywood and Bollywood as he is part of Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu and Megastar Chiranjeevi's Godfather. Along with signing the movies which showcase him as a lead actor, he is also grabbing attention essaying prominent roles in A-listers movies. Off late, he unveiled the release date and the first look poster of his upcoming movie Krishnamma.



Satya Dev shared the first look poster of the Krishnamma movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

#Krishnamma is my next with director VV Gopalakrishna under the production of @ArunachalaCOffl. Super happy and blessed that blockbuster director #KoratalaSiva Garu is presenting it. pic.twitter.com/QbOLnzbHFU — Satya Dev (@ActorSatyaDev) July 3, 2022

Sharing the first look poster, Satya Dev also wrote, "#Krishnamma is my next with director VV Gopalakrishna under the production of @ArunachalaCOffl. Super happy and blessed that blockbuster director #KoratalaSiva Garu is presenting it."

The poster makes us witness Satya Dev standing in the middle of a river filled with blood. The red background and the intense look of Satya holding the knife raised expectations on the movie.

Taran Adarsh also shared the first look poster and wrote, "SATYA DEV: 'KRISHNAMMA' FIRST LOOK - KORATALA SIVA PRESENTATION... On the occasion of #SatyaDev's birthday tomorrow, the title and #FirstLook of his 25th film #Krishnamma has been unveiled... #KoratalaSiva presentation... Directed by #VVGopalaKrishna. #Krishnamma is produced by #KrishnaKommalapati... Music by #KaalaBhairava... The action-drama has already finished filming and is now in the post-production stages... Sept 2022 release."

Krishnamma movie is being directed by VV Gopalakrishna and is produced by Krishna Kommalapati under the Arunachala Creations banner. It is bring presented by ace filmmaker Koratala Siva and has music by young and talented music director Kaala Bhairava. The action drama is wrapped up and the movie is in the post-production stage. It will hit the theatres in September, 2022…