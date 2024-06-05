‘Satyabhama’ represents a significant shift for me as an actress: Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal has done many successful films with star heroes in her career span. Apart from the South Indian industry, she has also acted in Hindi films and gained fame. Kajal, who has played diverse characters in 60 films and earned the audience's love as the 'Queen of Masses,' is now set to appear as "Satyabhama," a powerful police officer. Naveen Chandra plays the pivotal role, produced by Bobby Tikka and Srinivas Rao Takkalapelly under the Aurum Arts banner.

The "Major" film director, Sashi Kiran Tikka, serves as the presenter and has also provided the screenplay. The crime thriller is directed by Suman Chikkala. "Satyabhama" is set for a grand theatrical release on the 7th of this month.In an exclusive interview, Kajal opened up about her upcoming film "Satyabhama," her illustrious career, and her future endeavors.

Can you tell us a bit about your character in "Satyabhama" and what drew you to this role?

"Satyabhama" is a powerful crime thriller where I portray the character of a strong and emotionally driven police officer. What drew me to this role was the depth of the character and the opportunity to explore a new facet of myself as an actress. The script resonated with me instantly, and I was excited to take on the challenge.

You've had a prolific career spanning two decades. How does "Satyabhama" mark a new chapter in your journey as an actress?

"Satyabhama" represents a significant shift for me as an actress. It's the first time I'm portraying a character with such intensity and depth, especially in the action genre. This film allowed me to push my boundaries and explore new aspects of my craft, which is always exhilarating as an artist.

Could you share your experience working with the director and the rest of the cast and crew of "Satyabhama"?

Working on "Satyabhama" has been an incredible experience. Director Suman Chikkala brought a lot of clarity and conviction to the project, and it was a pleasure collaborating with him. As for the cast and crew, we had a fantastic team that was dedicated and passionate about bringing this story to life. Everyone's hard work and commitment truly elevated the project.

Beyond "Satyabhama," what other projects are you currently working on, and what can your fans expect from you in the future?

I'm excited about the release of "Bharateeyudu 2," and I have a unique role in "Indian 3" that I'm eagerly anticipating. Additionally, I've signed on for two new films, details of which will be announced soon by the respective production companies. As always, I'm committed to exploring diverse roles and collaborating with talented directors to deliver memorable performances to my fans.

As you continue to balance your personal life and career, what keeps you motivated as an actress?

Acting has always been my passion, and I'm fortunate to have the support of my family, which keeps me grounded and motivated. I believe in constantly challenging myself and evolving as an actress, and that drive to grow and excel in my craft is what fuels me every day.

Any final message for your fans eagerly awaiting the release of "Satyabhama" and your future projects?

I want to express my gratitude to all my fans for their unwavering support and love throughout my journey. "Satyabhama" is a film that's very close to my heart, and I can't wait for everyone to see it. I promise to continue delivering engaging performances and exploring new territories in my future projects. Thank you for always being there for me.







