Satyamvada Singh to play negative role with comic timing in ‘Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani’

Mumbai: 'Chand Jalne Laga' actress Satyamvada Singh will be seen playing a negative role with comic timing in the show 'Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani', which she is set to enter.

"I'm excited to essay the beautiful role of Zeenat. She is funny, beautiful, and unpredictable. This will be a negative role with comic timing. I was actually waiting for such a powerful, promising, and such a layered character,” Satyamvada said.

“I’m looking forward to exploring this new journey," said the actress, who made her debut in 2014 with the show 'Lapataganj' and then went on to star in TV serials such as 'Chidiya Ghar' and 'Krishna Kanhaiya', among others.

The actress shared that she had manifested to play a character similar to those in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal.

"After watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir's ‘Heeramandi', I was manifested to play a Muslim lady on-screen. Another wish was to play a heroine in his project,” she continued.

"However, I’m happy that I'll get an opportunity to play a Muslim woman here in this TV show. Earlier, I portrayed a Muslim role in Gulzar Sir's play. So I’m sure to portray this new role gracefully," she shared.

'Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani' also stars Chahat Pandey, Aalisha Panwar, and Reyaansh Vir Chadha.

The upcoming episodes are set to take a turn, being based in Baluchistan, Pakistan.

