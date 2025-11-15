SDT’s emotional tribute to his mother wins hearts

Sai Durgha Tej’s latest social media post has struck a deep emotional chord with fans, emerging as one of the most heartfelt moments of his career. The actor shared two photographs that reflect the journey of a man who has lived through both transformation and rebirth — a past filled with promise and a present shaped by survival and gratitude.

The first photograph takes fans back to Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, the film that marked Tej’s entry into Telugu cinema and earned him the Best Debut Award at the CineMAA Awards. With Tej unable to attend, it was his mother who stepped forward to receive the honour on his behalf — a simple, pure moment symbolising a young actor’s first milestone and the unwavering support of the woman who stood beside him through every step.

The second image, captured at the inaugural Eugenix Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025, carries a far deeper emotional weight. Tej’s mother once again accepted an award for him — this time the Most Desirable Star (Male). But the gesture reflected more than pride; it held the story of his accident, his long and painful recovery, and the resilience that carried him into what Tej calls his “second life.” His words, “My first award in my second life is taken by AMMA,” followed by “Ye janmalo punyam chesukunano telidhu… neeku kodukuga puttanu Amma,” encapsulate raw gratitude and acknowledgement of a mother’s strength.

The two photographs together form a powerful narrative — a beginning and a rebirth, both anchored by the same steady presence: his mother.

Professionally, Sai Durgha Tej is heading into one of the strongest phases of his career. After the massive success of the ₹100-crore blockbuster Virupaksha, he is now gearing up for SYG: Samabrala Yeti Gattu, a big-scale ₹125-crore pan-India action drama. With high expectations and growing industry buzz, the film positions Tej at the forefront of major upcoming releases.



