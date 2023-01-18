Second Single ‘Banjara’ Lyrical Video From Dhanush’s Bilingual ‘Sir’ Movie Is Out

It is all known that Kollywood's ace actor Dhanush is all part of Tollywood's young director Venky Atluri's bilingual 'Sir' movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers started off their digital promotions. Off late, they dropped the lyrical video of the second single "Banjara…" and stole the hearts with the beautiful folk song.



Along with the makers even Dhanush and music director GV Prakash also shared the lyrical video on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, Dhanush also wrote, "#Vaathi 2nd single #Nadodimannan https://youtu.be/M_JwRcM73FI #Banjara #sir 2nd single".

Going with the song, it is a complete folk single and showcased Dhanush dancing along with a few students near a road-side dhaba. Even music director GV Prakash is also seen dancing in this lyrical video. Ace lyricist Suddhala Ashok Teja's folk lyrics and GV Prakash's tuning took the song to the next level while Anurag Kulkarni's crooning made it an instant hit.

This is Tamil version of the song and is titled "Naadodi Mannan…".

In the earlier released first poster Dhanush is seen sitting on the steps with swag amid a few students! Coming to the second poster, he is seen sporting in a uniform and thrashing the rowdies.

Sir movie is being directed by Venky Kudumula and it is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Ms. Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners. GV Prakash is scoring the tunes.

Casting Details:

• Dhanush as Balamurugan (Tamil) / Bala Gangadhar Tilak (Telugu)

• Samyuktha Menon

• P. Sai Kumar

• Shrutika

• Tanikella Bharani

• Samuthirakani

• Thotapalli Madhu

• Narra Srinivas

• Pammi Sai

• Hyper Aadi

• Shara

• Aadukalam Naren

• Ilavarasu

• Rajendran

• Hareesh Peradi

• Praveena

This movie will hit the theatres on 17th February, 2023…

Speaking about the other movies of Dhanush, he is full busy with a handful of interesting projects. He will be next seen in Captain Miller movie.