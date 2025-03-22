Seema Biswas says she plays an informer to the antagonist in Tamil web series ‘Om Kaali Jai Kaali’

Chennai: Bollywood actress Seema Biswas, who is making a return to Tamil cinema with director Ramu Chellappa’s web series ‘Om Kaali Jai Kaali’, featuring actor Vimal in the lead, has now disclosed that she plays the role of an informer to the main antagonist in the series.

The series, which will be streamed on the OTT platform JioHotstar from March 28 this year, has triggered huge expectations ever since its makers released a trailer for it recently.

Seema Biswas, known for being choosy about her roles, has played a pivotal role in the Tamil web series, ‘Om Kaali Jai Kaali’. The actress, who is best known for her performances in films like ‘Bandit Queen’ and ‘Khamoshi’, stepped into Tamil industry through the film ‘Iyarkai’ in 2003 and followed it with another impressive role in ‘Thalaimagan’ in 2006.

After a gap of almost 19 years, she is again back in Tamil cinema through the Hotstar Specials ‘Om Kaali Jai Kaali’.

Sharing her experience of working on this web series, actress Seema Biswas says, “The basic gist of the series itself was so intriguing as it encapsulates mythology with a ritualistic element. I play the role of an informant for the main antagonist. My role will have both positive and negative layers. In fact, I found it interesting, and instantly wanted to be a part of the show.”

Stating director Ramu Chellappa was a committed individual who was diligent about his work, the actress said he traveled to Mumbai to narrate the story to her.

The actress said he explained the story to her using a translator.

Talking about the challenges of working on a series without knowing the languge, she said, ““On set, I felt quite anxious about the language barrier, but Ramu thoroughly supported me throughout the filming.”

A trailer released by the makers has provided additional insight into the series, particularly its premise. It gives away the fact that the series will be an intense folklore revenge drama set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu's grand Dussera festival.

Om Kaali Jai Kaali, its makers claim, will be presented with a captivating narrative that amalgamates betrayal, festival mysticism, and action sequences that will have audiences on the edge of their seats. The series has been shot with the perfect blend of rustic and rooted aesthetics, showcasing a never-before-seen portrayal of the Kulasekarapattinam Dussera, blending mythology with raw human emotions.



