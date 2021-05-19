Senior journalist Jayanti Waghdhare to head Planet Marathi's social media

Planet Marathi has been the prime focus of attention in the Marathi entertainment space. Ever since the launch of Planet Marathi OTT - the world's first-ever exclusively Marathi OTT platform, Marathi film and entertainment bigwigs have flocked to their nest. With various big names getting onboard the brand, now a new name is being associated with Planet Marathi.

Popular senior journalist and alumnus of the company Zee Media Corporation Limited now joins Planet Marathi as AVP, Social Media. A seasoned journalist, Jayanti, has been a regular correspondent for interviews with top celebrities from Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol and many more. Jayanti brings almost a decade worth of experience in media to the table. Her content creation is admired and sought after on social media. She is the right fit for being the face of Planet Marathi's fresh and evolving social personality.

Talking about her career move, Jayanti comments, "Having worked as an entertainment correspondent, I have formed a deeper relationship with this industry. From television to films and from regional to Bollywood, my endeavour has been to bring the action from the industry to spotlight. In this process, I have grown as a journalist and a person. With Zee, I have experienced every facet of media and communication that gave me recognition.

But now I move on to become the face behind the camera in propelling Planet Marathi OTT - the world's first Marathi OTT platform towards greater heights. I am grateful to Akshay for this opportunity."

Planet Marathi has a power-packed team on board, and their synergy with the best of talent in the industry, too, adds to their momentum. Now with senior journalist Jayanti Waghdhare at AVP, Social Media, Planet Marathi, the OTT platform is heading towards bigger developments.