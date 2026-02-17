‘Seyon’ first look unveiled

Versatile star Sivakarthikeyan joins hands with director Sivakumar Murugesan for a new film produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran. Marking a significant reunion, Sivakarthikeyan joins hands once again with RaajKamal Films International after the blockbuster success of ‘Amaran’, a film that garnered both critical acclaim and commercial triumph. This renewed collaboration further strengthens a creative partnership that continues to push boundaries.

Positioned as a grand rural commercial entertainer, the movie is titled ‘Seyon’. It is set to be one of the biggest family spectacles of 2026, blending rooted emotions, mass appeal, and wholesome entertainment for audiences across generations.

The first-look poster features Sivakarthikeyan in a commanding, almost divine pose. Wearing a vest, dhoti, sacred ash, and prayer beads, he appears deeply rooted in tradition. A curved machete in his hand contrasts with his calm posture, suggesting controlled violence — a man who protects, punishes, and commands fear at the same time. Behind him, a grand halo of peacock feathers and surrounding peacocks evokes Lord Murugan symbolism, giving the character a mythic aura rather than that of an ordinary villager. The movie indeed presents Sivakarthikeyan in a power-packed and dynamic new role.

Adding to the excitement, this project marks the first-ever collaboration between RaajKamal Films International, Sivakarthikeyan, and acclaimed composer Santhosh Narayanan. With his distinctive musical style and chart-defining soundtracks, expectations are soaring high for what promises to be a powerful and memorable album.

Backed by the legacy of RaajKamal Films International and the contemporary vision of Turmeric Media, ‘Seyon’ is poised to be one of the most anticipated and celebrated releases of 2026.