Live
- Gemini is Google's answer to ChatGPT and Bing AI
- AP CM secretary Duvvuri Krishna denies rumours on economic status of state
- Supreme Court Rules In Favour Of Delhi Government Over The Issue Of Controlling Bureaucracy In Delhi
- Happy Mother's Day 2023: Celebrating the Unconditional Love and Sacrifice of Mothers
- Founder Of Luthra & Luthra Law Firm Passes Away At 67
- Kushi's Debut Single Captivates Hearts Worldwide
- Malli Pelli Trailer: Naresh And Pavitra Lokesh Try To Solace Themselves Getting Tried With Their First Weddings
- Bholaa Makes Surprising OTT Debut
- Texas firing: Aishwarya's dead body reaches Hyderabad, last rites to follow
- Shaakuntalam: Mythological Epic Makes its OTT Debut
Shaakuntalam: Mythological Epic Makes its OTT Debut
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a popular actress, experienced disappointment at the box office with her latest film "Shaakuntalam." Directed by Gunasekhar, the...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a popular actress, experienced disappointment at the box office with her latest film "Shaakuntalam." Directed by Gunasekhar, the movie features Dev Mohan in a significant role.
The digital streaming rights for this mythological drama were acquired by Amazon Prime Video, and today, the film was silently released on their platform. It is now available for streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. For those who missed the opportunity to watch it in theaters, the film can now be enjoyed on this streaming platform.
The movie also stars Mohan Babu, Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Gautami, Kabir Duhan Singh, and others. Neelima Guna produced the film, which features music by Manisharma.