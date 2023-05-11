Shaakuntalam: Mythological Epic Makes its OTT Debut

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a popular actress, experienced disappointment at the box office with her latest film "Shaakuntalam." Directed by Gunasekhar, the movie features Dev Mohan in a significant role.

The digital streaming rights for this mythological drama were acquired by Amazon Prime Video, and today, the film was silently released on their platform. It is now available for streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. For those who missed the opportunity to watch it in theaters, the film can now be enjoyed on this streaming platform.

The movie also stars Mohan Babu, Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Gautami, Kabir Duhan Singh, and others. Neelima Guna produced the film, which features music by Manisharma.