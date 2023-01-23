Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans by climbing to the roof of his house before the release of his film 'Pathaan'.

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Pathaan', and the actor surprised them by greeting them from the roof of his Mumbai home, Mannat, on Sunday evening. The video of the event was shared on social media, showing a sea of fans gathered outside his house.

In the video, we can see a red car getting stuck among the crowd. SRK passed a witty comment on how the car got stuck in the middle, thanking his fans for a lovely Sunday evening and reminding them to book their tickets for 'Pathaan'. The film is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

It is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. Advance booking for the film is expected to earn Rs 300 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.