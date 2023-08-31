Shah Rukh Khan Is The King of Cool; Keeps His Look Super Casual For Jawan’s Pre Release Event

Shah Rukh Khan came, danced and won the hearts of his fans at the pre-release event of Jawan held in Chennai. King Khan looked super cool in denim as he walked among the roaring crowd at Sri Sairam Engineering College.

Known for decking out black and white for most occasions, Shah Rukh teamed his white crew neck T-shirt with a pair of jeans. He paired the T-shirt and baggy jeans with a dark blue denim jacket. Keeping the vibe cool and sexy at the same time, he accessorized his look with a pair of tinted sunglasses, a chain with an animal pendant, a fancy watch, and white sneakers.

Shah Rukh Khan attends Jawan’s pre-release event in a casual denim look.

The Badshah of Cool, he shed his jean jacket in no time and wowed everyone with his iconic pose. The casual white t-shirt and light blue jeans were the star look of the night. And as they say, you can never go wrong with a basic white t-shirt and blue jeans, the favorite style of all ages. No wonder everyone loves King Khan. He knows how to make a fashion statement in the SRK style.



Making a classic statement with his look for the evening, Shah Rukh spoke his heart out at the event and even rocked a leg on stage. Jawan's pre-release event was also attended by the film's cast and crew including director Atlee, actors Vijay Sethupati, Sanya Malhotra, Priya Mani, Yogi Babu, Ridhi Dogra and music composer Anirudh.

Shah Rukh Khan white tee and denim jeans look is what makes him the King of Cool.

According to reports, the Jawan trailer will be released on August 31 in Dubai, for which Shah Rukh Khan will be attending. With three superhit songs released from the film, Shah Rukh Khan’s various looks in the respective songs feature him adorning an array of shirts. From quirky prints, tie-n-dye and colour blocking, the shirts resonate with Shah Rukh’s versatile personality in the songs. Slim fit shirts in myriad colours and prints are not only stylish on screen but also look wearable off screen. So, as the film is all set to release on September 7, we can’t wait to watch Shah Rukh Khan turn showstopper in his stylish looks.

