‘Shaitan’ team shares happiness for cracking huge success

Disney Plus Hotstar has recently released a spine-chilling web series named “Shaitan.” It is helmed by talented director Mahi V Raghav. The show is creating a sensation on the OTT platform. It features Rishi, Shelly, Deviyani, and Jaffer in the lead roles. The success meet was held today in Hyderabad, and the entire team attended it.

On the occasion, Mahi V Raghav said that “Shaitan” is a massive success on Disney Plus Hotstar. He added that the series fetched more views than his earlier series, “Save The Tigers,” which was also released on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Mahi V Raghav stated that he received multiple appreciation calls from a lot of people who watched the show. He further commented, “Our team made it clear through the trailer and interviews that Shaitan has adult content.” The director and the team stated they were highly elated by the blockbuster response.