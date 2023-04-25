Shalini Ajith celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary, shares adorable pic

Actor Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary on Monday. Shalini shared an adorable picture from a cake-cutting ceremony on her Instagram page, which has since gone viral on social media. The couple can be seen hugging each other while Ajith holds a piece of cake in his hand. The comments section is filled with wishes from fans and celebrities alike.

Shalini regularly shares pictures from their celebrations and holidays on her Instagram page, and this latest post is from their anniversary celebration. Many celebrity friends congratulated the couple in the comments, including actor and television host DD and actor Indraja Sankar.

Ajith and Shalini recently returned from a holiday in Dubai, which Shalini also shared pictures from on Instagram.

On the work front, Ajith's last release Thunivu grossed over ₹200 crore globally during its theatrical run. The film was directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, and featured Manju Warrier in a key role. Thunivu is a heist action-drama that takes place inside a bank, with Ajith playing a negative character who heads the gang that takes control over a bank with hostages.

Ajith's next project will be announced on his upcoming birthday on May 1. The film was originally to be directed by Vignesh Shivn, but the makers were reportedly not happy with the script and Lyca Productions has now roped in Magizh Thirumeni to direct the project.