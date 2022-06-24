Shamshera Trailer: An Ultimate Face-Off Between Ranbir Kapoor And Sanjay Dutt…

Bollywood's ace actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to entertain his fans with two films this year… One being the most-awaited Brahmastra: Part One and the second one is Shamshera which has Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. As the release date of this movie is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer and treated all the fans of this chocolate boy of B-Town. It showcased an ultimate faceoff between the lead actor and antagonist!



Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt shared the trailer on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Sanjay also wrote, "Meet Shamshera and Daroga Shuddh Singh ONLY on the big screen on 22nd July. Watch the #ShamsheraTrailer NOW. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you. #RanbirKapoor | @_vaanikapoor_up | @ronitboseroy | @saurabhshuklafilms | @karanmalhotra21 |@yrf | #Shamshera22ndJuly".

The trailer takes us back to 1871 where a few people are seen being tortured in a mine. As the country is under the hands of British rule, here comes the hero Shamshera who rescues the people and turns into their leader. A glimpse of his romance with Vaani Kapoor is also seen in the trailer. Ranbir is essaying a dual role in this movie and he will be seen in a father and son role. Well, even his fight with Sanjay Dutt aka evil Daroga Shuddh Singh also made the trailer worth watching!

Vaani also shared the trailer and wrote, "The heroic tale of SHAMSHERA, and his legacy is here.. #ShamsheraTrailer OUT NOW. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July.

On this special occasion, director Karan Malhotra spoke to the media and said, "I am very excited to start promoting Shamshera. It's a film that we want to take to a large audience. It's a film made for a large audience. Whatever we can do to market the film, to create the buzz, we're gonna go all out. I am looking forward to the audience's reaction to that."

Just a day ahead of the trailer release, Sanjay Dutt dropped his first look poster from the movie and treated his fans…

He looked deadly holding the black rope in the picture and wore a Khaki dress!

Shamshera is a periodic film and has an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy, Tridha Choudhury, Azhar Gadhiya, Pitobash Tripathy and Chitrak Bandyopadhyay. According to the sources, Shamshera is set in the 1980s and is based on the fictitious city of Kaza. It showcases how Shamshera who was a slave turns into a leader and becomes the legend of his tribe.

The movie is being made in Hindi and will be dubbed into Telugu and Tamil languages. It is being helmed by Karan Malhotra and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. It will hit the big screens on 22nd July, 2022. So, within two months gap, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen twice on the big screens with Shamshera and Brahmastra movies. Ranbir will essay a dual role in this movie and Sanjay Dutt is the main antagonist. Vaani Kapoor is the main lead actress and she also took special training in Kathak dance form for this movie.