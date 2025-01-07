Shankar's Game Changer Gets Green Light for Tamil Nadu Release

The film Game Changer, directed by Shankar and starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, has overcome a potential setback in Tamil Nadu. The film, which is slated for a grand release during the Pongal festival, faced opposition from Lyca Productions, the producers of Indian 2. Lyca Productions had raised concerns about Shankar's involvement in the completion of Indian 3, a sequel to his 1996 blockbuster Indian, which had caused delays in the final stages of the film’s production.

On Monday, reports surfaced indicating that Lyca Productions had petitioned the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) to delay Game Changer's release in Tamil Nadu, citing Shankar’s ongoing work on Indian 3. The producers of Game Changer had yet to finalize the latter’s production, leading to a temporary standoff that threatened the film's release schedule.

However, in a swift turn of events, the film’s distributors, RockFort Entertainment, confirmed that the issue had been resolved. They took to social media to reassure fans, stating, “All decks cleared for the Grand Release of #GameChanger in Tamil Nadu!!! Thanking all the film fraternity circles, who extended their goodwill & support. Get Ready for the Biggest Pongal Blockbuster.”

The resolution came as a relief to the Game Changer team and its fans, as the film is now confirmed for release across all South Indian languages, as well as Hindi, on Friday. The movie is expected to be a major attraction during the Sankranthi festival.

The dispute stemmed from Indian 3, the highly anticipated continuation of Shankar’s iconic Indian series. The sequel, which has faced several delays since its production began in 2019, was further hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic and a tragic accident on set that led to the death of a crew member. While filming for Indian 3 was completed in 2024, some remaining portions of the film, which stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh, still need to be shot.

Shankar, who has been juggling the demands of both Indian 3 and Game Changer, had focused his attention on completing the latter film. This led to the production of Game Changer being accelerated, even as Indian 3 remained unfinished. Despite the tension, neither Lyca Productions nor Shankar made any official comments regarding the dispute.

Game Changer marks Shankar’s first direct Telugu-language film, though the director has enjoyed significant success with his previous projects in the language. The film features an ensemble cast, including Anjali, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Prakash Raj, and Srikanth. The screenplay, written by Karthik Subbaraj, adds to the film’s intrigue.