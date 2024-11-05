Live
Sharad Kelkar’s New Look Sparks Dhoni Buzz
Fans see glimpse of MS Dhoni in Sharad Kelkar in his new haircut; ask him to play Thala in part 2 of his biopic
Sharad Kelkar is like a chameleon on screen, effortlessly transforming himself into any character that he plays. But it seems like this time the actor's fans have chosen the next role for him. As Sharad flaunted his new hairstyle on social media, fans were quick to point out the similarity between him and former Indian cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's look.
The actor's post has been flooded with comments comparing his hairstyle with that of Dhoni. Not only that, many fans requested the actor to take on the role of the cricketer in a part two of his biopic. A film on the life of Dhoni was made in 2016 titled MS Dhoni: The Untold Story with Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead.
After seeing Sharad's new look, a fan commented, “You must do MSD biopic. The 2.0 of Thala,” while another user said, “After Sushant Singh, you can play Dhoni.” One more fan said, “Dhoni look, prep for Dhoni part 2.”
Seems like the audience has expressed their desire to see the actor take on the role of one of India's most loved sportspersons. With his extraordinary acting skills, it would truly be exciting to see it happen for real.