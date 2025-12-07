Shiva Rajkumar headlined Gummadi Narsaiah’s biopic launch held in Palvancha

Director Parameshwar Hivrale has begun work on Gummadi Narsaiah, a biopic on the revered CPI leader and former Illandu MLA, known for his simplicity and commitment to the poor. Celebrated for riding a bicycle to the Assembly and serving the people for two decades, Gummadi Narsaiah’s life story will now be brought to the silver screen with Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in the lead. The film is produced by N. Suresh Reddy under the Pravallika Arts Creations banner.

The film’s grand opening ceremony took place today in Palvancha, attended by key political dignitaries including Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Kavitha, and Nandini Mallu, wife of Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Geetha Shivarajkumar gave the first clap, while Minister Venkat Reddy switched on the camera. Nandini Mallu formally handed over the script to the team.

Director Parameshwar highlighted that politics must be rooted in service, not personal gain, adding that Gummadi Narsaiah’s honesty and dedication deserved cinematic representation. Producer Suresh Reddy praised Shiva Rajkumar as a “real hero” and expressed confidence that the film would inspire positive change.

Shiva Rajkumar said he felt blessed to portray such a selfless leader and revealed that he is learning Telugu to dub for himself. Gummadi Narsaiah, too, expressed hope that the biopic would reflect his values rather than glorify his image.

With the first-look posters already receiving strong appreciation, the biopic is generating significant anticipation among Telugu audiences.