‘Shiva Shambho’ set for April 18 release

Highlights

The much-anticipated devotional film ‘Shiva Shambho’ is all set for a worldwide release on April 18. Produced under the Infinite Arts banner by Boja Rajagopal and Suguna Doraveti, the film was officially announced by Honorable MP Etela Rajender during a special event.

Marking the Ugadi festival, the film’s team extended their wishes to the people of Telangana, praying for prosperity and goodwill. Director Nursing described the film as a musical and literary tribute to Indian arts, blending spirituality with soulful melodies.

Co-writer and music director Doraveti expressed confidence that the devout audience will embrace the film wholeheartedly. The event also saw the presence of producer Boja Rajagopal, actors Ramesh, Baby Rishita, and manager Chitti Babu.

With its strong devotional theme and melodious soundtrack, ‘Shiva Shambho’ promises to be a spiritually enriching experience when it hits the big screen on April 18.

