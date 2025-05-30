Shock jolt for ‘Kannappa’ team as crucial hard drive goes missing!

Manchu Vishnu's much-anticipated mythological epic Kannappa has hit a major roadblock. As the film gears up for release, a shocking incident has thrown the team into crisis mode — a crucial hard drive containing significant scenes from the film has reportedly been stolen.

According to sources, the hard drive, which was sent by the Mumbai-based VFX team, was allegedly taken by an office boy working on the film. He is said to have handed it over to a woman named Charitha, who has since gone missing. The theft has prompted the team to file a formal police complaint with Film Nagar police, and an investigation is now underway.

This isn’t the first setback for Kannappa. Earlier, Prabhas’ look from the film was leaked online, reportedly by someone from the crew. That individual was promptly removed from the team. The stolen hard drive reportedly contains several key sequences, making this a serious breach.

Despite these hurdles, Vishnu remains steadfast. Having invested years into the film, he is currently immersed in post-production and promotions. His recent public appearances and media interactions underscore his commitment to the project.

With Kannappa slated for release next month, Vishnu is pinning all his hopes on the film’s success. He remains optimistic about its reception and is confident that the audience will embrace the mythological spectacle, even as the team navigates this latest challenge.