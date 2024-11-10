Shraddha Das debuts as playback singer with ‘Kanguva’

Renowned actress Shraddha Das, known for her captivating screen presence in films like Arya 2 and PSV Garuda Vega, is now making her mark as a playback singer. The talented actress is lending her vocals to the much-anticipated Pan-India film Kanguva, starring Suriya, Disha Patani, and Bobby Deol. The film, directed by Siva, is set for a grand worldwide release on November 14, 2024, and has already garnered significant buzz.

In her singing debut, Shraddha Das has contributed to the song Yolo's, a peppy track that showcases her vocal prowess alongside music sensations Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) and Sagar. The song has quickly gained traction, amassing millions of views on YouTube. Fans are praising the refreshing composition by DSP and the vibrant chemistry between Suriya and Disha Patani, further fueling the anticipation for Kanguva.

One enthusiastic fan commented, “Shraddhadas + DSP + Sagar’s combination is equal to love,” highlighting the popular response to Shraddha’s vocal debut. The lyrics for the track were penned by RakenduMouli, adding to the song's appeal.

Beyond her contribution to Kanguva, Shraddha Das also wowed audiences in a recent live concert held in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli. Performing alongside DSP, she sang more than four to five songs, leaving fans impressed with her versatility and stage presence.

With her successful transition from acting to singing, Shraddha Das is proving to be a multi-talented star, capturing the hearts of fans across the country. As the release of Kanguva draws closer, her growing popularity as a singer is sure to add another layer of excitement to the film’s launch.