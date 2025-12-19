Maoist area committee member with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in Bijapur encounter

Raipur/Bijapur: Security forces dealt a significant blow to Maoist insurgency on Friday, neutralising a key cadre in a gun battle in the dense forests of the Indravati region under Bhairamgarh police station in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a longstanding Maoist hotspot.

The operation commenced around 6.00 a.m. when a District Reserve Guard (DRG) team from Bijapur, based on precise intelligence about Maoist presence in the Adwara-Kotameta forests, initiated a search mission.

Intermittent firing broke out soon after, continuing as forces engaged the armed group, police officers said.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Dr Jitendra Yadav confirmed the recovery of one Maoist's body from the site. The deceased was identified as Fagnu Madvi, aged 35, from Gorna village, serving as Area Committee Member (ACM) of the Bhairamgarh Area Committee, with a Rs 5 lakh bounty on his head.

Seized materials included a .303 rifle with magazine and three rounds, a 9mm pistol with magazine and nine rounds, two scanner sets, a radio device, a medical kit, cordex wire, a Maoist backpack, a pistol pouch, pamphlets, and other logistics items, highlighting the group's operational capabilities.

Bastar Range Inspector General of Police P. Sundarraj stated that coordinated security actions in 2025 have left "Maoism in Bastar breathing its last", with the organisational structure collapsed and violent attempts rendered ineffective.

He appealed to the remaining Maoists to abandon arms and accept the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy.

This encounter aligns with intensified anti-Naxal campaigns, as Bijapur remains a focal point. The year 2025 has been a landmark, with over 280 Maoists neutralised statewide -- predominantly in Bastar division -- including high-profile leaders.

In Bijapur alone, around 144 Maoists were eliminated, accompanied by over 500 arrests and 560 surrenders. These gains, bolstered by enhanced intelligence, forward deployments, and joint operations involving DRG, CRPF CoBRA, and Central forces, have eroded Maoist influence significantly.

The Centre's March 2026 deadline for eradicating Left-Wing Extremism appears increasingly achievable, as surrenders surge amid internal disillusionment.

No casualties were reported among security personnel, and combing operations continue to ensure area dominance.