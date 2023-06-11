Shreyas Media to donate 100+1 tickets of ‘Adipurush’ for every Ramalayam in Khammam

One of the top film promotions and publicity planning agencies in Indian cinema, Shreyas media took a good initiative proving their devotion towards lord Rama. On Sunday, they announced that they would be donating 100 tickets and also 1 extra ticket (for Hanuman) of Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ for every lord Rama temple located in Khammam district.

So, every Ramayalam in Khamnam will be getting 100 tickets of ‘Adi Purush’ from Shreyas Media. We already knew that Bollywood star hero Ranbir Kapoor and Mega Power Star Ram Charan are buying 10000 tickets each for poor and underprivileged kids.

Directed by Om Raut, the expectations for this high-budget pan-Indian movie are sky-high and it’s releasing on 16 June. The film is produced by T Series and UV Creations. People Media Factory is bringing the film to Telugu audiences.