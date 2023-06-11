Live
- Pakistan govt to wait and watch as Imran Khan gets exhausted from onslaught of cases
- Advance booking opens for 'Adipurush'
- Amit Shah Pitches for Tamil PM
- Jaishankar meets UN trade official, other dignitaries on sidelines of G20 meeting in Varanasi
- WTC Final: India's dream dies early on 5th day
- Bus owners not paid fare who brought people for Modi programme
- Simran Bala From Jammu And Kashmir Became The First Woman To Crack UPSC CAPF This Year
- Telangana governor participates in National seminar Bharateeyata - The Path to Amritkal
- Badminton: Ashmita Chaliha, Ravi lift titles at Maldives International Challenge
- Sachin Pilot targets Vasundhara Raje over corruption cases
Shreyas Media to donate 100+1 tickets of ‘Adipurush’ for every Ramalayam in Khammam
One of the top film promotions and publicity planning agencies in Indian cinema, Shreyas media took a good initiative proving their devotion towards lord Rama. On Sunday, they announced that they would be donating 100 tickets and also 1 extra ticket (for Hanuman) of Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ for every lord Rama temple located in Khammam district.
So, every Ramayalam in Khamnam will be getting 100 tickets of ‘Adi Purush’ from Shreyas Media. We already knew that Bollywood star hero Ranbir Kapoor and Mega Power Star Ram Charan are buying 10000 tickets each for poor and underprivileged kids.
Directed by Om Raut, the expectations for this high-budget pan-Indian movie are sky-high and it’s releasing on 16 June. The film is produced by T Series and UV Creations. People Media Factory is bringing the film to Telugu audiences.