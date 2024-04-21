Live
- Fire breaks out in Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site
- Jammu-Srinagar National Highway partially restored for traffic
- Mayawati accuses MP of betrayal, stresses BSP will work to stop oppression of Muslims
- Sydney Sweeney takes on kitesurfing adventure
- Navigating health and well-being: A woman’s perspective
- Ruckus at mega rally of INDIA alliance in Jharkhand, workers threw chairs at each other
- Producer Mahendra Nath Kondla shares insights on ‘Sabari’
- Shriya’s beauty seems to flourish on each passing day
- Vishal’s action-packed ‘Rathnam’ eyes grand release
Shriya’s beauty seems to flourish on each passing day
Shriya Saran dazzled in a cream-colored sleeveless designer lehenga, radiating elegance and sophistication.
Shriya Saran dazzled in a cream-colored sleeveless designer lehenga, radiating elegance and sophistication. With her slender figure and captivating charm, she exuded timeless beauty, captivating onlookers with her graceful demeanor.
The outfit accentuated her slender frame, while her glowing complexion and radiant smile added to her allure. Shriya's ever-growing charm and poise were evident, captivating admirers with her effortless style.
Gracing the cover of Fablook magazine, her presence exuded confidence, leaving a lasting impression on all who beheld her. With each passing day, Shriya's beauty only seems to flourish, her charisma continuing to enchant audiences and reaffirming her status as a timeless fashion icon.
