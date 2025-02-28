Shruti Haasan makes global splash with ‘The Eye’ – Trailer out now!

Popular actress and musician Shruti Haasan is all set for her international debut as a female lead with the much-anticipated British psychological thriller 'The Eye'. Directed by Daphne Schmon, this film will have its Indian premiere on February 27th as an opening feature at the 5th Wench Film Festival in Mumbai. The Wench Film Festival is one of India's leading film festivals, focusing on horror, sci-fi, and fantasy films.

'The Eye' explores the thrilling story of Diana (Shruti Haasan), who travels to a remote island where her husband, Felix (Mark Rowley), tragically drowned, hoping to find peace by scattering his ashes. However, her sorrow soon transforms into curiosity when she discovers the enigmatic ‘Evil Eye’ ritual—an age-old tradition that could resurrect Felix but requires a sinister and unsettling sacrifice.

Filmed on location in Athens and Corfu, the movie captures the haunting beauty of Greece, amplifying its eerie and suspenseful atmosphere. After its debut at the London Independent Film Festival in 2023 and its feature at the Greek International Film Festival, 'The Eye' continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

On the occasion of the Indian premiere, Shruti Haasan shared her excitement about working in a psychological thriller. She said, "To be part of a story that dives deep into human emotions, grief, and the supernatural is incredibly exciting. Besides the fact that the film has a riveting storyline and top-notch production quality, what makes this project even more special is that it was created under an all-women-led production house, which aligns with my passion for supporting women in the film industry. Furthermore, this film champions a sustainable way of filmmaking, something that the world desperately needs. If we want to continue telling our stories, we must be able to tell them in a manner that is conscious of our impact."

Speaking about the film, director Daphne Schmon said, "'The Eye' is both a love letter to Corfu, the island where my family is from, and an exploration of the dark psychological impulses surrounding grief. The story demanded an actor who could embody its emotional depth and complexity, and Shruti Haasan was the perfect fit. Her ability to navigate Diana’s grief, paranoia, and resilience with such authenticity is truly remarkable. It was only an artist of Shruti’s calibre who could do justice to this role, and she has delivered a stellar performance that will leave a lasting impact."

'The Eye' is a unique film led by a female creative and production team. It is also the first film made in Greece with a focus on sustainability.

The film features Mark Rowley, Linda Marlowe, Anna Savva, Christos Stergioglou, and Elpida Stathatou in other key roles. It is written by Emily Carlton and produced by Melanie Dicks. 'The Eye' will have its theatrical release later this year.