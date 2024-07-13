Shubhaavi Choksey says her character in 'Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua' values external appearances

Mumbai: Actress Shubhaavi Choksey, who will be soon seen in ‘Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua', has shared insights into her character in the upcoming show, drawing parallels with her real-life personality.

Shubhaavi will portray the role of Lavanya Mittal, Chirag's mother, a character with various intriguing layers.

Speaking about the same, Shubhaavi said: "I truly believe that our cast, crew, and creative team are passionate about bringing the story in the show ‘Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua’ to life with authenticity.”

“I am portraying the character of Lavanya Mittal. My character Lavanya hails from a different space where she values exterior appearances because of her character's experiences. Shubhaavi is totally opposite to how Lavanya is in the show,” she added.

‘Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua’ stars Aditi Tripathi (Deepika) and Akshit Sukhija (Chirag) in lead roles.

Set against the backdrop of Rajasthan, it is a tale of Deepika and Chirag and the events that unfold in their lives as they fall in love.

The makers have dropped a captivating glimpse of the show, which highlights Deepika's emotional distress and the challenges and sufferings she has experienced.

The promo also highlights the atrocities and grief she endured due to the ill-treatment given to her by her stepsister and stepmother.

Despite these injustices, Chirag brings love, support, and affection into Deepika's life. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Deepika and Chirag.

‘Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua’ is set to air on Star Plus on July 15.

On the work front, Shubhaavi is known for her work in shows like ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’, ‘Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi’, and others.