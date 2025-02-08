Siddu Jonnalagadda’s ‘Jack’ teaser: A wild ride

Siddu Jonnalagadda, known for his vibrant screen presence, is back with Jack – Konchem Crack, directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. On the occasion of Siddu’s birthday, the makers unveiled an action-packed and humorous teaser, giving audiences a glimpse into the quirky world of Jack.

The teaser kicks off with veteran actor Naresh’s character expressing concerns about his son, Pablo Neruda, played by Siddu. What follows is a rollercoaster of fun, as Siddu appears in multiple disguises while engaging in bike theft, snatching, and even kidnapping. His electrifying energy and stylish avatar add to the intrigue. Meanwhile, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, playing the female lead, shares a refreshing chemistry with him, adding a romantic angle to the film.

Blending comedy with high-voltage action, Jack – Konchem Crack promises to be a unique entertainer. The teaser showcases Siddu’s effortless charm in a tailor-made role, while Bommarillu Bhaskar explores a never-before-attempted genre in Telugu cinema. With an ensemble cast featuring Prakash Raj, Naresh, and Brahmaji, the film is set to deliver both laughs and thrills.

Produced by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, Jack – Konchem Crack is slated for a grand theatrical release on April 10, 2025. Music by Achu Rajamani further amplifies the film’s appeal, making it a much-anticipated watch.