- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
- Govt inks MoU with University of Liverpool
- Google Calendar Drops Pride and BHM Events Citing Sustainability Issues
- CCB arrests theft accused absconding for 12 years
Siddu Jonnalagadda’s ‘Jack’ teaser: A wild ride
Siddu Jonnalagadda, known for his vibrant screen presence, is back with Jack – Konchem Crack, directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. On the occasion of Siddu’s birthday, the makers unveiled an action-packed and humorous teaser, giving audiences a glimpse into the quirky world of Jack.
The teaser kicks off with veteran actor Naresh’s character expressing concerns about his son, Pablo Neruda, played by Siddu. What follows is a rollercoaster of fun, as Siddu appears in multiple disguises while engaging in bike theft, snatching, and even kidnapping. His electrifying energy and stylish avatar add to the intrigue. Meanwhile, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, playing the female lead, shares a refreshing chemistry with him, adding a romantic angle to the film.
Blending comedy with high-voltage action, Jack – Konchem Crack promises to be a unique entertainer. The teaser showcases Siddu’s effortless charm in a tailor-made role, while Bommarillu Bhaskar explores a never-before-attempted genre in Telugu cinema. With an ensemble cast featuring Prakash Raj, Naresh, and Brahmaji, the film is set to deliver both laughs and thrills.
Produced by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, Jack – Konchem Crack is slated for a grand theatrical release on April 10, 2025. Music by Achu Rajamani further amplifies the film’s appeal, making it a much-anticipated watch.