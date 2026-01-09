  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Demand to Regularize Contract Employees in Power Sector – National President Madhusudan Ji

  • Created On:  9 Jan 2026 8:31 PM IST
Demand to Regularize Contract Employees in Power Sector – National President Madhusudan Ji
X

Nagar Kurnool: National President Madhusudan Ji has demanded that contract employees working in the power sector be regularized and that a pension scheme be implemented for power sector employees on par with government staff. He was speaking on Friday at Nagar Kurnool during the flag hoisting and second calendar launch programme organized by the Telangana State Power Employees Union, an affiliate of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

The programme was attended by the National President, State President, District Presidents, and a large number of union members. The event was conducted in a grand manner with the formal unveiling of the union flag and calendar.

Later, All India EPF leader Mallesham addressed the gathering and stated that the main objective of coming together was to resolve the long-pending issues of power sector employees. He reminded that the Telangana State Government had promised, on the floor of the Assembly, to regularize contract employees working in the power sector and urged the government to immediately fulfill its commitment.

He further demanded that the Old Pension Scheme, which is available to state government employees, should also be extended to power sector employees. He warned that if the government continued to ignore their demands, the employees would be forced to fight legally and secure their rights through the courts.

Tags

power sector employeescontract employee regularisationTelangana State Power Employees Unionpension schemeBharatiya Mazdoor Sangh
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

WPL 2026: Have no doubt GG will have a successful season, says head coach Klinger

WPL 2026: Have no doubt GG will have a successful season, says head coach Klinger

National News

More
Share it
X