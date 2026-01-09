Demand to Regularize Contract Employees in Power Sector – National President Madhusudan Ji

Nagar Kurnool: National President Madhusudan Ji has demanded that contract employees working in the power sector be regularized and that a pension scheme be implemented for power sector employees on par with government staff. He was speaking on Friday at Nagar Kurnool during the flag hoisting and second calendar launch programme organized by the Telangana State Power Employees Union, an affiliate of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

The programme was attended by the National President, State President, District Presidents, and a large number of union members. The event was conducted in a grand manner with the formal unveiling of the union flag and calendar.

Later, All India EPF leader Mallesham addressed the gathering and stated that the main objective of coming together was to resolve the long-pending issues of power sector employees. He reminded that the Telangana State Government had promised, on the floor of the Assembly, to regularize contract employees working in the power sector and urged the government to immediately fulfill its commitment.

He further demanded that the Old Pension Scheme, which is available to state government employees, should also be extended to power sector employees. He warned that if the government continued to ignore their demands, the employees would be forced to fight legally and secure their rights through the courts.