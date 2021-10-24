Simbhu's high-paced Mumbai shoot schedule underway

Tamil actor Silambarasan, also known as 'Simbhu', is in form, as he shoots for his upcoming movie in Mumbai as the third shoot schedule of the most-anticipated movie 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' has begun.

The team has been shooting for some important scenes at Mumbai's most famous 'Maratha Mandir'. Simbhu, who flew off to Mumbai for the 10-day schedule, earlier took to his social media to keep his fans posted regarding the same. It is reported that the makers are all set to wrap up the shooting soon, to take the project into the post-production phase. The makers recently wrapped up two shooting schedules which were shot in locales of Chennai and Thiruchendur. Simbhu's first look poster from 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' got all the attention, as Simbhu is featured in a never-before-seen avatar, with an earthy look on the poster. The movie is said to be based on a unique subject, which required Simbhu to lose weight.

'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' marks the third collaboration of actor Simbhu with the noted director Gautham Vasudev Menon. Also, Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman collaborates with Gautham Vasudev Menon and Simbhu, after their films 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa' and 'Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada'.

The film will release in multiple languages, which is bankrolled under the banner of Vels Films International.

On the other hand, Simbhu will also be seen in 'Pathu Thala', which is to be directed by Obelli Krishna, and another movie titled 'Corona Kumar' directed by Gokul.