Simbu to share screen with Kamal Haasan’s next!

It’s well known that legendary actor-filmmaker duo Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam will soon be joining forces for a massive project. The film marks Kamal’s 234th project and hence it is tentatively titled “KH234.” The film’s script work was underway at Kodaikanal a couple of weeks ago, and more exciting updates will be out once Mani Ratnam locks the script.

Recently, social media was abuzz with the news that popular Tamil hero Silambarasan aka Simbu will be essaying a crucial role in “KH234.” As per the latest updates, Simbu is indeed part of this prestigious project. Details about Simbu’s role in the movie are under wraps. Incidentally, the film marks Simbu’s 50th project. Simbu had earlier acted in Mani Ratnam’s “Chekka Chivantha Vaanam” (Nawab).

Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal International Films banner is bankrolling this as-yet-untitled film in association with Mani Ratnam’s production house Madras Talkies. AR Rahman will be scoring the soundtrack.