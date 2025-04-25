Singer Chappell Roan calls guinea pigs her joy during tough times

Singer-songwriter Chappell Roan has revealed an adorable and unexpected passion—she’s head over heels for guinea pigs. The 27-year-old pop sensation, known for her hits like Pink Pony Club and Good Luck, Babe!, opened up about her love for rodents during a chat on the Las Culturistas podcast, proudly declaring herself a “guinea pig girl.”

Roan didn’t just keep guinea pigs as pets; at one point, she cared for four of them and even volunteered at a rescue shelter. “I’m really glad that guinea pigs have their own culture online because I’m a guinea pig girl. I’m just obsessed with them,” she shared. “I had four at a time but they passed away. I think they’re the cutest animals on earth. I volunteered at a guinea pig rescue for a year. I love rodents in general and the guinea pig community online is awesome.”

Her passion for the creatures predates her rise to stardom. Back in 2018, she adopted her furry friends from LA Guinea Pig Rescue and even featured them in a music video. Reflecting on that time in an Instagram post during the COVID-19 pandemic, Roan shared that she initially adopted a guinea pig for comfort and nostalgia, remembering the one she had loved during fourth grade.

Though she didn’t anticipate becoming a multi-pig owner, she found immense happiness in caring for them. “I did not ever think I would have four, but here we are. It brings me so much joy taking care of them, especially in quarantine. They make me laugh every single day because they’re such tiny animals with big personalities.”

She also used her platform to advocate for pet adoption, urging fans to consider shelters instead of pet stores. “They’re definitely not low-maintenance pets, but I love them and they are precious to me,” she concluded, even naming her late pets—Sonic, Honeydew, Gogo, and Nadine—with affectionate detail.