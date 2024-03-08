Singer Maithili Thakur on meeting PM Modi: ‘Aaj main aapse mili, bahut khushi hui’

Mumbai: Singer Maithili Thakur, who was announced the winner of ‘Cultural Ambassador of The Year’, shared a video with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said she was really happy for getting a chance to meet the icon.

Maithili, who is trained in Indian classical music and folk music, took to Instagram and shared a video.

In the clip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi smiles as the singer says: “Aaj main aapse mili mujhe bahut khushi hui. Bahut bahut shukriya.”

The singer captioned the video: “Dhanyavad Pradhaan Mantriji… Culture Ambassador of the Year.”

On Friday, PM Narendra Modi presented the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi in twenty categories.

The award event is an effort to recognise excellence across genres of storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, gaming, among many others.