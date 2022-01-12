Sister Goals: Janhvi And Khushi Make Us Go Aww With Their Awesome Pics





Glam dolls of Bollywood Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor always treat their fans with their amazing style files… So, let us have a look at their chic and glamorous pics!!!





Well, let us start off with the festive glow pic of these sisters… Janhvi wore a yellow saree and looked classy with on-point makeup while Khushi picked a bright blue gagra with peplum detailing and looked beautiful.













These two glam dolls of the Kapoor family awed all their fans with their chic style goals when they were on their 'Dessert Trip'… Both of them wore sleeveless tops and teamed with denim shorts posing to cams sitting on the jeep!









Khushi and Janhvi looked amazing in their party outfits and posed to cams in all smiles. Janhvi wore a sleeveless pink outfit while Khushi looked pretty in a sleeveless long gown.











Another cool pic of Janhvi and Khushi… They are all in smiles and hugging each other wearing the chic party outfits!









Can anyone take off their eyes from these beautiful dolls? Khushi picked a designer orange gown which is enhanced with sequin work while Janhvi looked ethereal in the powder blue lehenga. Their diamond jewellery and dewy makeup appeals made us look like angels!













Another glamorous pic of the sisters is here… Khushi once again mesmerised wearing an orange long gown while the elder sister Janhvi is busy starring her dear sis wearing a silver-white lehenga which is accentuated with shimmery detailing!































