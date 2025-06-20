Sitaare Zameen Par Day 1 Box Office Collection Prediction: Aamir Khan Set for ₹7–10 Crore Opening

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par releases today, June 20, and is expected to open with a Day 1 collection in the range of ₹7–10 crore, according to early trade estimates.

Industry tracker Sacnilk reports advance bookings have already crossed ₹1.6 crore, indicating decent initial interest despite minimal promotions.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has predicted that the film could earn around ₹30 crore over the opening weekend, depending on word-of-mouth.

“The film’s fate depends on audience response. Aamir’s brand value will drive initial footfalls,” he said.

The film is seeing a full theatrical release, as Aamir Khan has turned down a ₹120 crore OTT deal. He has also asked theatres to begin shows only after 11 am and keep ticket pricing at regular weekend levels.

Box office performance will become clearer as the day progresses, but early indicators suggest a solid start driven by Aamir Khan’s star power.