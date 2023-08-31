Sithara Entertainments announced their next titled ‘MAD’

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has become a renowned producer in Telugu Cinema. Hailing from Suryadevara Radhakrishna (China Babu)'s family, he made a phenomenal name for himself with Sithara Entertainments. The super active production house has been producing variety of movies with diverse themes in all genres. Also, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has been concentrating on giving chances to talented filmmakers through his production house.

Sai Soujanya, established director Trivikram Srinivas wife, has been collaborating with him as co-producer. Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema have become synonymous with quality cinema in Telugu and they have been venturing into other languages, Pan-India markets as well.

Now, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan announced a special film from his production house. The major plus is that Chinababu’s daughter Haarika Suryadevara, who is the sister of S Naga Vamsi is debuting as producer with this new film, “Production18.” Naga Vamsi will be presenting this film while Sai Soujanya and Haarika Suryadevara produce it.

The movie has been titled “MAD” and it is designed to be a youthful entertainer. Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananathika Sanilkumar, Gopikaa Udyan are playing lead roles in the film. Bheems Ceciroleo is composing music for the film. Shamdat Sainudeen and Dinesh Krishnan B have handled cinematography for the movie.