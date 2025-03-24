Siva Balaji, Madhumitha’s ‘GodarikeSoggadne’ wins hearts

The much-anticipated folk song Godarike Soggadne, featuring real-life couple Siva Balaji and Madhumitha, has been officially released under the Ava Music banner by Manchu Productions. Helmed by Nani Babu, the song beautifully encapsulates a rustic love story, blending playful banter with heartfelt romance.

Set against the backdrop of rural traditions, the song opens with a lighthearted exchange about cockfights, where Madhumitha’s character is upset over her husband’s obsession with the sport. As the story unfolds, Siva Balaji’s character playfully convinces her, turning their quarrel into an endearing moment of love. With soulful composition, rich vocals, and poetic lyrics, the song is visually captivating and emotionally engaging.

During the release event, Siva Balaji shared insights about the project, saying, “This song narrates an entire story within eight minutes. We initially hadn’t planned to act in it, but the concept drew us in. The shoot was done in a single take with a lot of improvisation. We even planned two different climaxes. It turned out amazing, and I believe audiences will love it.”

Madhumitha added, “We started these musical albums to bring out influencer talent on social media. This concept instantly appealed to me. As a couple, people have always loved us, and after many years, we are coming together again. The Godari dialect used in the song is wonderful and will captivate everyone.”















