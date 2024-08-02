Sobhita Dhulipala shares glamorous getting-ready routine for India Couture Week

Sobhita Dhulipala recently gave her fans an inside look at her glamorous preparation for India Couture Week by sharing a stunning getting-ready routine video. The actress looked absolutely breathtaking as she transitioned from a cozy bathrobe to a show-stopping ensemble.

For the event, Dhulipala opted for a chic and elegant look, wearing a cream-colored tube top paired with a matching long skirt. She accessorized her outfit with dazzling diamond necklaces and earrings, and completed the look with a sleek high bun. Her radiant glow and infectious confidence shone through as she effortlessly owned her red carpet moment.







