  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Sobhita Dhulipala shares glamorous getting-ready routine for India Couture Week

Sobhita Dhulipala shares glamorous getting-ready routine for India Couture Week
x
Highlights

Sobhita Dhulipala recently gave her fans an inside look at her glamorous preparation for India Couture Week by sharing a stunning getting-ready routine video.

Sobhita Dhulipala recently gave her fans an inside look at her glamorous preparation for India Couture Week by sharing a stunning getting-ready routine video. The actress looked absolutely breathtaking as she transitioned from a cozy bathrobe to a show-stopping ensemble.

For the event, Dhulipala opted for a chic and elegant look, wearing a cream-colored tube top paired with a matching long skirt. She accessorized her outfit with dazzling diamond necklaces and earrings, and completed the look with a sleek high bun. Her radiant glow and infectious confidence shone through as she effortlessly owned her red carpet moment.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X