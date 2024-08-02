Live
- Rahul Gandhi confronted by ‘outraged’ locals in Wayanad; BJP calls for political exit
- Navi Mumbai CA challenges Eknath Shinde's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme in Bombay High Court
- Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘VD12’ with Gowtam Tinnanuri set for March 2025 release
- Anupam Kherjoins cast of Nikhil Siddharth’s ‘The India House’
- New film starring Tharun Bhascker in lead role gets announced
- Sobhita Dhulipala shares glamorous getting-ready routine for India Couture Week
- Decision on rejecting Kasturi Rangan report will be made after discussions: CM Siddaramaiah
- ‘Mr Bachchan’ team drops enchanting third single ‘Jikki’
- EKDKN Hosts 16th Exceed Green Future Award & Conference in Hyderabad
- Transfer is common, services rendered are permanent - Collector Badavath Santosh
Just In
Sobhita Dhulipala shares glamorous getting-ready routine for India Couture Week
Highlights
Sobhita Dhulipala recently gave her fans an inside look at her glamorous preparation for India Couture Week by sharing a stunning getting-ready routine video.
Sobhita Dhulipala recently gave her fans an inside look at her glamorous preparation for India Couture Week by sharing a stunning getting-ready routine video. The actress looked absolutely breathtaking as she transitioned from a cozy bathrobe to a show-stopping ensemble.
For the event, Dhulipala opted for a chic and elegant look, wearing a cream-colored tube top paired with a matching long skirt. She accessorized her outfit with dazzling diamond necklaces and earrings, and completed the look with a sleek high bun. Her radiant glow and infectious confidence shone through as she effortlessly owned her red carpet moment.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS