Social media abuzz after Deepika Padukone’s message during White Lotus 4 talk

Mumbai: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has sparked fresh online discussion after posting a reflective note on her Instagram Story amid reports about her non-involvement with the upcoming season of The White Lotus. The timing of her message coincided with widespread speculation that she had turned down a chance to be part of the acclaimed HBO anthology’s fourth instalment.

Padukone’s note, which emphasised the value of remaining calm under pressure and not feeling compelled to “prove anything”, resonated with many of her followers. She wrote that true strength is shown when one remains steady in the face of chaos and chooses control over reaction, with calmness described as “mastery” rather than weakness.

Industry reports suggest that Padukone was approached for a role in The White Lotus Season 4 but did not progress further in casting discussions because she declined to audition, something the show’s producers reportedly required as part of their process. Had she joined, it would have marked a notable return to international screens since her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

The news has divided opinion online, with some questioning why an established global star would need to audition, while others note that international productions often maintain strict casting practices regardless of status. Padukone has not publicly confirmed or denied the specifics of the casting story, leaving fans to interpret her social media message in the context of the ongoing discussion.

Meanwhile, the actress continues to focus on her upcoming projects in Indian cinema, including the action thriller King with Shah Rukh Khan and a big-budget film opposite Allu Arjun directed by Atlee.