Somehow, this black comedy film could not 'run'

After a 13-film career which began in 2010, Sundeep Kishan, who was the eternal outsider making a splash once a while in Telugu cinema landed a film called 'Run' a Telugu remake of a bilingual made simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil. Nivin Pauly and Nazriya Nazim played the lead pair in the original productions, with Bobby Simha making a chilling impact as the bad guy (and retained in the same role in all the three versions).



The genre of black comedy has a strange fascination among those who believe in improbable twists and turns to a situation which can turn the players involved in it completely hopeless. A romantic pair, who get caught in awful situations when they are chased by cops, bad guys and a helpless set of sequences finally have it their way when the bad time turns good and they have their moments of peace at last.

Despite a wave of favourable reviews which hailed the film as a 'decent thriller', the Telugu version did not appeal that much to the audience. Surprising, as the film helmed by a debutante Alphonse Puthren in Malayalam and Tamil where it was succesful has bagged remake chances in Kannada, Marathi and also Hindi where talks are underway.

For Anisha Ambrose, the heroine whose parents hail from Visakhapatnam, this film was a major one after her first few which were a short film and a Kannada movie. Yet, it didn't do her career much good as she went on to do nearly eight films over the next three years before she moved away from the limelight.

Sundeep, who has now been seen in web series shows too, has stayed the course and has also morphed into a producer with his 'Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene' making a good impact for its thrilling presentation. Yet, inexplicably, the gap between selecting films and successfully remaking them into hit ventures at the box office has endured making the show business a mystery for even the most experienced of producers and directors. This has often resulted in a few genres of film making, like in this case, black comedy thrillers, being shunned for reprisals by film makers across the film zones of India.