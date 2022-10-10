Sonakshi Sinha And Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL' Main Poster Is Out…

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Sonakshi Sinha teamed up with another young and talented doll Huma Qureshi for the 'Double XL' movie. Already the makers unveiled teaser and the first look poster making us know the theme of the movie. Off late, they dropped the main poster and confirmed the release date of the movie.



Even Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha also shared the new poster on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "When Saira from Delhi and Rajshree from Meerut found each other, it was time for double trouble. Be prepared for double the fun. Double the excitement. Double the entertainment. #Double XL in cinemas near you on 4th November 2022. #baatmeinWAZANhai @aslisona @iamhumaq @iamzahero @mahatofficial #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @vipuldshahofficial @ashwinvarde @bahlrajesh #MudassarAziz @saqibsaleem @satramramani @shivchanana @milind_jog @seth_kanishk @sohailsen @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @wakaoofilms @elemen3entertainment @optimystixmedia @aafilms.official".

In the poster both the lead actresses looked all happy and are seen stepping on the red carpet holding their hands. Sonakshi looked modish sporting in a red suit and checkered skirt while Huma looked classy in a trendy outfit.

Going with the earlier released teaser, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi are seen sitting on a bench discussing the beauty standards set by society. Even Huma also says that one cannot hide their fat and it will be visible in some or the other way. Their dialogues, "No matter how much you tuck your tummy in, jeans always get stuck around the thighs." "And boys' demands are weird. They want a big bust and a small waist" also made the teaser interesting!

Double XL movie is directed by Satramm Ramani and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl and Ashwin Varde, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz under the T-Series banner. It also has Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in other important roles.

This movie is all set to hit the big screens on 4th November, 2022…

Sonakshi is also part of Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness movie which is being directed by her brother Kussh S Sinha. It is being produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani and Ankur Takrani under the Kratos Entertainment, Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films, and Dinesh Gupta of Murliwale Pictures banners. This movie also has Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in the prominent roles. It is expected to hit the theatres in 2023!