Sonakshi Sinha flaunts her 'shaadi' look in the pink city
As the wedding season continues, Sonakshi Sinha shared some stunning ethnic looks to inspire fashion mongers. For her first attire, the 'Dabangg' actress went for a blue sharara with gota-patti work and matching jewelry.
Mumbai: As the wedding season continues, Sonakshi Sinha shared some stunning ethnic looks to inspire fashion mongers. For her first attire, the 'Dabangg' actress went for a blue sharara with gota-patti work and matching jewelry.
As far as the second ensemble is concerned, she looked like a sight-to-behold in a red patiala suit with big jumkas, and tille wali jutti.
Sonakshi Sinha also slayed in a blue velvet long kurta, paired with some stunning kundan jewelry.
"Shaadi lookbook! Mehendi…pheras…reception! Styled by my lovelies @sanamratansi and @jaferalimunshi (tap for deets)", the diva captioned her IG post.
Commenting on the post, Sanjeeda Shaikh remarked, "My sunder ladki."
On another front, the 'Khandaani Shafakhana' actress posted a video on her YouTube channel, giving out some makeup tips for a bachelorette party. Her makeup routine went as follows -
Step 1
She starts off with some primer. The diva spreads the primer on her face with the help of a brush.
Step 2
Then, the actress goes for some under-eye concealer, which she puts with the help of a concealer brush.
Step 3
Next, she pats it down with some powder.
Step 4
Following this, Sonakshi Sinha applies foundation all over her face using a brush.
Step 5
Once again, she uses some powder to pat down the foundation.
Step 6
After that, she applies some contour to highlight those cheekbones.
Step 7
Next was time to do her eyes. For this, she starts with some lighter shades from the palette, and later she does the bottom part of the eye with a darker shade.
Step 8
She enhances her big beautiful eyes with an eyeliner. The actress goes with an eyeliner pen as she finds it easier to use.
Step 9
Later, the diva uses an eyebrow filler to make her eyebrows come out even more.
Step 10
Sonakshi Sinha decides to mix two colors to give her lips the desired color.
Step 11
Her makeup is finally tied up after applying some blush.
Step 12
Coming to those long hair, the actress decides to go with a straighter.