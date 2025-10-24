Sonal Chauhan steals the spotlight in red

Actress Sonal Chauhan, known for her notable work alongside major Telugu stars such as Nandamuri Balakrishna in Legend and Ruler, Kalyan Ram in Sher, and Ram Pothineni in Pandaga Chesko, has been away from films this year. However, her latest appearance is a strong reminder that she remains a style icon who can effortlessly command attention.

Recently, Sonal stepped out in a dazzling red sequined saree that instantly became the talk of the town. The outfit, vibrant and glamorous, showcased her timeless charm. Paired with a stylish strappy blouse, the look delivered a perfect balance of elegance and boldness. Complementing the attire, she chose golden earrings that glimmered beautifully under the lights.

Her hair, left open in soft, flowing waves, added a natural touch—simple yet striking. The overall styling highlighted her confident aura, something Sonal has always carried with ease throughout her career.

At 40, the actress continues to impress with her glamorous presence and grace. Though she hasn’t announced any new film projects in 2025, her latest pictures suggest she still has the same magnetic screen presence. Fans hope this stunning appearance marks the beginning of more exciting updates from the star, both on and off the big screen.