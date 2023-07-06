Sonam Kapoor Ahuja said yes to ‘Blind’ because of Sujoy Ghosh

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who will be seen stepping into the role of a visually-impaired woman in her upcoming streaming movie 'Blind', has revealed the reason behind giving her nod to the film.

The actress said that she said yes to the thriller movie because of one man - director-producer Sujoy Ghosh, who is known as the master of the genre given his films like 'Kahaani', 'Badla' and others.

Sonam is returning to screens after a maternity break, and will be seen fighting it out against a cold-blooded serial-killer in the edgy thriller.

Sujoy has produced the film which is directed by ShomeMakhija.

The actress said, "It was a no-brainer for me to do 'Blind' because Sujoy Ghosh is the producer of the film. He has a fantastic track record with edgy, gritty thrillers and I jumped at the idea that Sujoy would be the captain of the ship for Blind. He has helmed the film creatively since its conceptualisation. As an actor, I trust my producers and directors completely and I’m glad that I found a producer in Sujoy who is the master of this genre in the Hindi film industry."

She further mentioned, "I hope people love my performance in the film. It was a very tough role and I have given it my all to play Gia with sensitivity and grit. I'm glad that people have liked the trailer of Blind. That's just half the battle won. It makes me happy that people are looking forward to seeing this edge of the seat thriller."

'Blind' is set to stream on Jio Cinemas from July 7.