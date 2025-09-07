Sonam Kapoor proves fashion is her forever stage

Sonam Kapoor continues to prove that stardom isn’t confined to the big screen. After taking a step back from films to embrace motherhood, the actress has shifted her spotlight toward fashion, where she reigns with undeniable influence. With over 35 million followers on Instagram, Sonam ensures her style statements make as much noise as any movie release.

Her latest fashion outing has set social media abuzz. Draped in a striking golden Rahul Mishra gown, Sonam looked every bit a modern-day diva. The off-shoulder, body-hugging ensemble shimmered like molten gold, highlighting her effortless elegance. Complementing the outfit, she opted for a neatly styled bun, subtle makeup, and a hint of diamonds—creating a look that radiated power without overstatement.

What makes Sonam stand out is her ability to own the frame without theatrics. She doesn’t just pose for the camera; she commands it, turning each appearance into a masterclass in fashion poise.

Though her last film, Blind, released in 2023, Sonam’s influence hasn’t dimmed. If anything, she has redefined her role in the spotlight—not just as an actress but as a fashion disruptor who can transform the simplest backdrop into a runway.