Sonudi Film Factory’s debut production wraps up shoot, title & first look soon

The debut production from Sonudi Film Factory, tentatively titled No. 1, has successfully wrapped up its shoot. R.U. Reddy, the head of the production house, shared the exciting update on Friday. Speaking to the media, he expressed satisfaction over the smooth completion of the film and praised the cast and crew for their unwavering support.

“This is a new kind of film, packed with emotions,” Reddy said. “Thanks to the support of our lead actors Ashish Gandhi and Manasa Radhakrishnan, we completed the shoot as per schedule. Directors Kiran Kitty and Lakshmi Chaitanya have brought a fresh narrative style to this emotional tale.”

The film’s shoot is nearly complete, with only one song left to be filmed. Reddy confirmed that the final song will be choreographed by the renowned Johnny Master, adding an exciting dance element to the emotional drama.

The makers plan to unveil the film’s official title and first look poster soon. “We are targeting a release within the next two months,” Reddy added, generating anticipation among movie buffs.

Adding to the film’s strengths is the music, composed by acclaimed music director Gopi Sundar. “The six songs in the film will be a highlight,” Reddy revealed, hinting at a rich musical experience for the audience.

Reddy also mentioned that Sonudi Film Factory is planning to launch a few more projects this year, indicating a busy and promising slate ahead.