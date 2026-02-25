BJP chief calls Jatara tragedy a ‘disgrace’

Nagarkurnool/Hyderabad: “Thisincident is heart-wrenching and a disgrace to society,” said BJP state unit president N Ramchander Rao, as he consoled the family of Ganesh in Kummera village, Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday.

The family was subjected to a brutal assault during the Mallanna Swami Jatara, leading to the tragic death of a two-month-old infant and severe injuries to Ganesh.

Rao expressed anguish that a religious fair, meant to be celebrated peacefully, turned violent due to the alleged arrogance of local leaders and the negligence of authorities. He criticised police and revenue officials for failing to uphold their responsibilities, accusing them of registering false cases against the victims instead of punishing the perpetrators.

He emphasised that temples are sacred spaces for all castes and communities, warning that caste discrimination at such sites tarnishes Hindu dharma itself. Stressing equality before the law, Rao urged respect for the Constitution, which he described as “the true deity for all citizens.”

The BJP leader demanded immediate compensation and full security for the victim’s family, while calling for the arrest of those responsible, who are reportedly absconding. He assured that BJP legislators would raise the issue both inside and outside the Assembly until justice is delivered.

Reaffirming the party’s commitment, Rao declared that the BJP stands firmly with the victims and will continue to fight against caste-based discrimination and injustice, ensuring that such inhuman acts are not repeated in Telangana.