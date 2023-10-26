Live
Sony LIV unveils the promo for MasterChef India - Telugu
Sony LIV unveils the promo of MasterChef India - Telugu. The judging panel will feature - Chef Sanjay Thumma, Chef Nikitha Umesh, and Chef Chalapathi Rao.
By embracing the Southern adaptation, the franchise aims to establish a sense of relatability and foster a connection between the audience and the cultural nuances. In India, a nation brimming with cross-cultural prospects, every region showcases its unique culinary identity. Through venturing into regional formats, the franchise celebrates and honors the incredible diversity found within the country.
The shows will witness auditions across the country for the new editions. The competition in MasterChef India - Telugu will be packed with suspense, innovation, and culinary brilliance.