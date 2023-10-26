  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Sony LIV unveils the promo for MasterChef India - Telugu

Sony LIV unveils the promo for MasterChef India - Telugu
x
Highlights

Sony LIV unveils the promo of MasterChef India - Telugu. The judging panel will feature - Chef Sanjay Thumma, Chef Nikitha Umesh, and Chef Chalapathi Rao.

Sony LIV unveils the promo of MasterChef India - Telugu. The judging panel will feature - Chef Sanjay Thumma, Chef Nikitha Umesh, and Chef Chalapathi Rao.

By embracing the Southern adaptation, the franchise aims to establish a sense of relatability and foster a connection between the audience and the cultural nuances. In India, a nation brimming with cross-cultural prospects, every region showcases its unique culinary identity. Through venturing into regional formats, the franchise celebrates and honors the incredible diversity found within the country.

The shows will witness auditions across the country for the new editions. The competition in MasterChef India - Telugu will be packed with suspense, innovation, and culinary brilliance.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X