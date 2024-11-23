Sony LIV's Freedom at Midnight received a thumbs up from author Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi

Sony LIV's latest historical drama, Freedom at Midnight, has been making waves with its gripping narrative and poignant portrayal of India's struggle for independence. Director Nikkhil Advani's vision has resonated with audiences and industry insiders alike, with many reaching out to express their appreciation.

One notable appreciation came from Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson. He took to X to posting, "Started watching ‘Freedom At Midnight’ on Sony LIV. I had thought it would be a hatchet job on Bapu & Pandit Nehru & a Hindutva version of our freedom. I was wrong. Teaches a lesson not to have preconceived notions. Although it leaves a lot to desire, I recommend it. Must watch."

Apart from Tushar Gandhi, acclaimed director Sudhir Mishra, known for his thought-provoking films and a mentor to Nikkhil, also gave a shoutout to Nikkhil for his hard work.

Freedom at Midnight is based on the eponymous book by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre featuring a talented ensemble cast, including Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Arif Zakaria, Malishka Mendonsa, Rajesh Kumar, KC Shankar, Luke McGibney, Cordelia Bugeja, Alistair Finlay, Andrew Cullum, and Richard Teverson in pivotal roles. Produced by Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani) in association with StudioNext, this series boasts a stellar team behind the scenes, with Nikkhil Advani as showrunner and director.

Watch Freedom At Midnight now streaming only on Sony LIV!
















